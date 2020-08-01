Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Fire Service online portal

Bhubanneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched an Odisha Agni-Shama Seva online portal for issuance of fire safety certificates to different categories of buildings through online mode.

As many as eight services would be available to the public through the online mode. The Chief Minister has asked the Fire Service department to include all other services by October 2, 2020.

“The portal will enhance efficiency, improve transparency and help provide timely services without actual human interaction as per the 5-T initiatives,” said the Chief Minister. Fire Safety Certificates would be issued to high-rise buildings, multiplexes, shopping malls and clinical establishments etc.

Among others, Minister of State for Home Dibya Sankar Mishra and Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Fire Services DG Satyajit Mohanty, Development Commissioner SC Mohapata and Secretary to CM (5-T) VK Pandian were present.

