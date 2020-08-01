Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hails Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur districts for SKOCH Award in Covid-19 management

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday hailed Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur districts for receiving SKOCH Award in Covid-19 management.

The two districts have bagged the prestigious award in silver category.

The CM congratulated the two district Collectors in separate tweets.

The Jagatsinghpur district Collector gave the credit to CM, people of the district as well as the officials associated with the Covid management.

Similarly, Nabarangpur Collector dedicated the award to all the Covid-19 warriors of the district.

