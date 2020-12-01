Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched CIMS, Stockyard Management System applications of OMC

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched Customer Integrated Management Services (CIMS) and Stockyard Management System (SMS) applications of OMC through video conferencing. Rolling out these two applications, he said that the OMC has demonstrated its customer-focus vision and integrity of the Stockyard management. These two applications will transform online sales process and dispatch management with transparency and efficiency taking root in the system under the 5T framework, he added.

Chief Minister while saying that Mining is a sensitive sector with large socio-economic and environmental implications, praised the commitment of OMC for its social responsibility with support to schemes like Aaahar, Adarsh Vidyalayas, Sports etc. He wished the OMC to emerge as a major PSU in the country and earn a name for itself as a socially-committed, environmentally-sensitive, technologically-intensive, efficiency-driven company and become a booster for the economic growth of Odisha.

Minister, Steel and Mines, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Principal Secretary, Finance, Sri A.K. Meena, Principal Secretary, Steel and Mines and Chairman, OMC Sri Surendra Kumar, Managing Director, OMC, Sri Vineel Krishna and senior officers participated in the programme. Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) moderated the programme.

