Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the Plasma Therapy Facility at MKCG MC&H, Berhampur and VIMSAR, Burla

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minster inaugurated today, through a video conference, Plasma Banks at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur and VIMSAR, Burla. Emphasising on the importance of Plasma therapy in fighting COVID, he said that Plasma Bank have been established in different regions to provide treatment for serious COVID patients. Till date, 60 COVID patients have been given Plasma Therapy and out of these 48 patients are recuperating well, he added. Minister, Forest and Environment, Minister, Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretary, Addl. Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Addl. Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) and Secretary, E&IT with Senior Officers were present.

Chief Minister congratulated the Plasma Bank team at SCB Medical College, Cuttack on achieving the milestone of collecting first 100 plasma units. He said that Plasma Therapy has greatly strengthened Odisha’s effort in this war against COVID-19 and helped recover many serious Covid patients.

