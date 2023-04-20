Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Center In Khurda

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated a new center of famous Jaipur Foot – ‘Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre’ at Gurjang in Khurda. This has given new hope to the differently abled people of the state. Jaipur Foot Artificial Limbs enable them to be self-relaint.

Jaipur Foot Center was established in 1975 by founder Padma Bhushan Dr DR Mehta. Its name is Bhagavan Mahabir Viklang Sena Samiti. Now as Jaipur foot center, it has gained fame in the country and abroad. Today, it has earned a reputation as one of the world’s best organizations in the field of providing artificial limbs to the disabled.

It has played an important role in providing artificial limbs to 21 lakh people with disabilities worldwide. Addressing the public on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that with the help of this new center, the goal is to provide artificial limbs to all the disabled people of Odisha very soon.

Stating that the disabled are an important part of the society, the Chief Minister said that their proper rehabilitation is the responsibility of all of us. He advised everyone to work together for this.

The state government is doing a lot for their welfare and to provide them better services. The Chief Minister said that steps are being taken to empower them through training along with their rehabilitation. He requested everyone’s cooperation to help the disabled.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister praised the founder of Jaipur Foot Center, Dr Mehta, and said that he has become a blessing to lakhs of people with disabilities today. His commitment to society is an inspiration to all. The Chief Minister said that the state government will provide all support for this campaign in Odisha.

The Chief Minister said that the Jaipur Foot is a unique product made with indigenous know-how, which can fully enable the differently-abled.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also launched a mobile vehicle to provide artificial limbs to the disabled.