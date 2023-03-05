Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Biju Expressway, Biju Economic Corridor

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated the much awaited Biju Expressway at Amapani and the Biju Economic Corridor from Sohela to Amapani on the occasion of the birth anniversary of legendary Biju Patnaik.

During his one-day visit to Kalahandi, Nuapada and Bargarh, Patnaik also launched various projects worth Rs 3,081 crore in three districts.

The CM also provided Rs 42 crore loan assistance with reduced interest to the members of Mission Shakkti groups in Bargarh, Nuapada and Kalahandi district.

Addressing the gatherings organized on the occasion, Patnaik said that “Biju Expressway is not just a road, it is the life line of this region”.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of the Biju Economic Corridor on both sides of the Biju Express way from Sohela to Amapani will increase investment and create new industries.