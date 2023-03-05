CM Naveen Patnaik announces establishment of Odisha University of Health Sciences from the 2023-24 academic session. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced the establishment of a health university in the state on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of legendary politician Biju Patnaik.

All the medical and allied health science colleges and institutions will stand affiliated to the Odisha University of Health Sciences from the 2023-24 academic session, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

All colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in health sciences, including modern medicine, ayurveda, homoeopathy, nursing, pharmacy and physiotherapy, will now come under the ambit of the varsity from the 2023-24 academic session, an official said.

The Odisha government had earlier decided to set up the health university to streamline the medical education system as many such institutions have been coming up in the state, he said.