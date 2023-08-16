Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the premiere documentary film “India’s Game

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Independence Day, the Sports & Youth Services Dept, Odisha, in partnership with Hockey India, proudly premiered the documentary film “India’s Game – a compelling account of a sports team that united the nation and ignited the flame of national pride.

CM Sri Naveen Patnaik, graciously inaugurated the premiere, held at the Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar this evening. He also felicitated the hockey legends and hockey historians for their contribution to Hockey.

CM Sri Naveen Patnaik reiterated the significance of the documentary. The film was made based on the original idea of Secretary to CM Sri V K Pandian, to document the role of Hockey in Indian nationalism.

The premiere was attended by hockey legends Gurbux Singh, Harbinder Singh and also current Indian hockey stars Rani Rampal, Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas as well as Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey among several other international hockey players from the state.