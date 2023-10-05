Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the BPUT Tech Carnival-2023 at IMMT Auditorium in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the BPUT Tech Carnival-2023 at IMMT Auditorium in Bhubaneswar. Addressing the gathering, CM called upon BPUT students to keep abreast of advanced and emerging technologies as they are pivot of future growth and wellbeing. CM also launched a web portal and a poster for the Tech Carnival.

CM emphasised that #Odisha has made great strides in skilling its youth, making them employable and transforming Odisha into the skill capital of the World. CM said that BPUT as a pre-eminent institution in the realm of technical education, has made immense contribution to the development of the state and the country.

Speaking on the BPUT Tech Carnival 2023, CM said that it has been conceived to engage students in technical, cultural and sports activities. CM expressed happiness that the Carnival will be a calendar event to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work, sincerity and dedication of our students.