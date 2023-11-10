Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Synopsys’s new centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Synopsys’s new centre in Bhubaneswar, putting new milestone in the semiconductor journey of #Odisha. The centre will be Synopsys’s First Design and R&D unit in Eastern India where hundreds of highly skilled VLSI & Semiconductor Design Engineers will work.

Inaugurating the centre CM said, #Odisha has emerged as a ‘Destination of the future’ with growing scale of investment, talent pool & ambition. CM added Odisha Govt has taken a range of bold & pioneering initiatives to lay a strong foundation of a future where the state will emerge as a key player in the semiconductor landscape.

CM hoped the Synopsys Bhubaneswar Centre will foster innovation & economic growth, and create job opportunities for youths. CM added, it will help realise state’s vision & capability to transform into an ideal semiconductor hub with technology-driven enterprises.