Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari from Ministry

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dropped Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari from his council of ministers. The Chief Minister recommended to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal to drop Rohit Pujari reportedly due to poor performance of his department, which figured at the bottom following a review of all departments. Mr Patnaik recently conducted an annual review of all departments.

Mr. Pujari is a second-time MLA from Rairakhol assembly constituency in Odisha. He was first time inducted in the Naveen Patnaik’s council of Ministers in June last year.

Meanwhile, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak has been given additional charge of higher education department.