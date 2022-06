Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Congratulates Draupadi Murmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the country’s highest office. “Congratulations Smt DraupadiMurmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the country’s highest office. I was delighted when Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of Odisha,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.