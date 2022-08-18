Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts

Bhubaneswar : Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today conducted an aerial survey of flood affected areas of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.

Besides, CM has also announced to provide 15 days flood assistance to affected people of Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts while flood affected people of Boudh, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sonepur will get assistance for seven days.

Further, He has also directed district administrations to assess the damage within seven days of receding of water.