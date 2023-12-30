Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attended Nijukti Parba of 482 Post Graduate Teachers

Bhubaneswar: Attending the Nijukti Parba of 482 Post Graduate Teachers who joined Non-Government Aided Higher Secondary Schools of Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik called upon the teachers to keep themselves updated on the latest academic skills, and use IT as a tool to make teaching more interesting.

CM said that their in-depth knowledge and expertise in different subjects will transform the classroom ecosystem, and influence the learning of students in a positive way. CM expected all the teachers to discharge their duties with utmost dedication, play a significant role in transformation of the state, and make it future ready.

Congratulating the teachers and their family members on the occasion, CM said that education determines the future. It provides the foundational support for developing a better society. Citing that quality of education is one of the indicators of individual and social development, CM said that #Odisha Govt gives top priority to education.

CM informed that as many as 110 High Schools have been upgraded to Higher Secondary level and have started functioning this year alone. CM emphasised that Higher Secondary level is a crucial stepping stone for a student’s career leading to the path of technical and professional education. CM urged upon the teachers to dedicate themselves for grooming the students in the best possible way.