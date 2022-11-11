Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Approves State-Of-The-Art Medical Cyclotron Unit At Jatni TMCH

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Medical Cyclotron unit in the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital (TMCH) being established in the NISER campus at Jatni.

State Government would fund up to Rs.150 cr for the purpose. The unit would add to Odisha now becoming a research and applications hub of Medical Cyclotron in the entire South East Asian region.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Smt Shalini Pandit said, the “Medical Cyclotron” unit will produce radioactive isotopes required for critical imaging procedures such as the PET scan for the treatment of cancer and other critical ailments. Presently, Odisha obtains the isotopes on a daily basis from Hyderabad, Mumbai or Kolkata and the isotopes remain effective for only a few hours”. Transportation time also kept its reach limited to a few centres.