Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves masterplan for development Sarala temple in Jagatsinghpur

By OdAdmin

Jagatsinghpur: CM Naveen Patnaik approves various infrastructure projects for revamp of Jhankad Sarala temple in Jagatsinghpur dist under integrated development of heritage, monuments &tourist destination scheme.Govt will spend Rs 42 crore in the first phase.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.