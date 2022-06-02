Ashok Leyland launches industry first 8-wheel truck – AVTR 2620

Chennai: Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today, launched the industry first 8 wheeler truck – AVTR 2620. With this launch of AVTR 2620, Ashok Leyland becomes the first and only player in the country to have a full range of trucks based on lift axle technology from GVW of 25.5 to 47.5T. This new product can be operated as 25.5 T (6×2) truck with the lift axle down (offering payload closer to regular 6×2 MAV truck) and a 4×2 truck (18.5T GVW) with lift axle up ((lower fuel and operating cost similar to 4×2) during light load/partial load/return empty. This new product thus offers an excellent operational flexibility to customers to choose the option based on their load, offering best-in-class Total Cost of Operation (TCO) benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has a history of introducing products which have disrupted the CV industry. AVTR 2620 with its unique lift axle configuration offers higher TCO advantage to our customers operating in Ecom, Parcel & tanker. AVTR 2620 is a testament of Ashok Leyland’s technological prudence & our commitment towards providing better logistical solutions to our customers, aligning with our philosophy of Appki Jeet, Hamari Jeet.”

Key Features & advantages of AVTR 2620 – 6×2 Truck:

• Built on the latest AVTR modular truck platform, offering flexibility of multiple cabin and features option

• Powered by Ashok Leyland’s 200HP engine with iGen6 technology which delivers better fluid efficiency.

• Available in cowl and 3 cabin options: N Cab, U cab, M cab

• Loading span ranging from 24 ft to 32 ft

• N cabin offers ultimate driving experience with Suspended cab with dampers, Suspended driver seat, Anti-roll bar in the front, excellent storage spaces, Full Metal Front Fascia, Music system, AC & HVAC options.

• It comes bundled with digital solutions like i-Alert (advanced telematics), remote diagnostics – supported by 24×7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre.