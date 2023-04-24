Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 441.76 Crore Loan Interest Rebate Benefitting Over 35 Lakh Farmers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a farm load rebate worth Rs 441.76 crore benefitting 35 lakh farmers in the state. The Chief Minister announced the second phase of the interest discount for the year 2022-23 at a programme organised at the Convention Center of the Lok Seva Bhawan today.

All the cooperative banks and 2,409 primary agricultural cooperative societies of the state benefited from the discount on farm loan interest. In the first phase, an interest deduction of Rs 415.17 crore was given. In all, farmers in the state received a total interest discount of Rs 856.99 crore. It is worth noting that farmers will not have to pay any interest for crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh. Out of 35 lakh farmers, 30 lakh are small and marginal farmers.

Addressing the farmers present on the occasion and the farmers connected through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said that agriculture is the soul of Odisha’s economy as well as the basis of development. “The charioteers of our new Odisha, strong Odisha are our farmers, mothers, and young women. So I have always emphasised your empowerment,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that a special budget has been made to empower the farmers. Interest-free agricultural loans up to Rs 1 lakh, Kalia education scholarship is being provided for the welfare of the families engaged in farming.