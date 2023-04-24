Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Dr. S. Jaishankar visits Ashoka Buildcon Limited’s road infra project at Guyana in South America

New Delhi: Dr .S Jaishankar , Union Minister of External Affairs (EAM) during his Three-day visit to Guyana in South America paid a site visit to the ongoing East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project along with Guyana’s Minister of Public Works Mr Deodat Indar.

The major Indian infra company Ashoka Buildcon Limited is developing the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project .

EAM Jaishankar during his visit interacted with the workers and the senior staff including Mr. Aditya Parakh , Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ashoka Buildcon and lauded the role of Indian infra companies by tweeting ‘Delivered by India’ was a growing global infra realty.

“Impressed by their enthusiasm,” he added. Strong economics will complement shared values in taking our partnership to a new level,” he tweeted, underlining the new focus area agreed to by President Ali and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were energy, health and pharma, development partnership and capacity building, agriculture, innovation, technology and defence and infrastructure that were the drivers of the India-Guyana ties

Ashoka Buildcon Limited, one of India’s leading Infrastructure Developers is making its mark across the globe. Overseas the company has presence in Maldives, Guyana, Bangladesh and Benin.

“It was a proud moment for Ashoka when the Honourable Minister of External Affairs visited the prestigious road project, which is being constructed by Ashoka Buildcon i.e East Bank – East Coast Road Linkage Project (Ogle to Haags Bosch, Eccles) in Guyana. During the minister’s visit details about the project, the challenges faced, and the benefits this project will provide to the citizens of Guyana.” Said . Aditya Parakh , Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ashoka Buildcon Limited .

After the visit, the Minister tweeted his admiration for the enthusiasm of the team and expressed that ‘Delivered by India’ is a growing global infra reality.

East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project in Guyana is being completed under the leadership of next generation entrepreneurs of Ashoka Group, Mr. Ashish Katariya, and Mr. Aditya Parakh. It is located in Georgetown which is the capital of Guyana, in South America.

The new road link will serve as a corridor for communities on the East Bank, including Perseverance, Mocha, Providence, Eccles, and Peter’s Hall. It will also provide a bypass from the city, where most traffic flows daily, resulting in massive congestion and major delays. A major transformation is underway along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) corridor, as the area will become a massive economic zone and multibillion state-of-the-art Hotels, Hospitals and other facilities are being constructed parallel to the Project Highway.