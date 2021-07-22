Odisha CM inaugurates Tata Consumer Products’ Tea Packaging Plant at Gopalpur Industrial Park by Tata Steel Special Economic Zone

Gopalpur : Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the new tea packaging plant of Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCP) set up at Gopalpur Industrial Park by Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZ). Spread over 16 acres, the plant has been set up with an investment of Rs 100 crore out of which investment on infrastructure has been made by TSSEZ and machinery investment by TCP. While TCP is the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, TSSEZ is the developer of the Gopalpur Industrial Park located in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The new plant has already successfully completed its trial production. It is slated to be the largest tea packing plant for TCP products, producing around 60 Mn kg per annum by 2024-25. The project should generate direct and indirect employment for 250 people in the 1st year and 700 people by 2024-25. The plant features an integrated Production Design and Warehousing facilities with vertical storage space and specifications to meet cyclone impacts. State-of-the-art packing machinery is equipped with IoT capabilities for enhanced operational efficiency in the plant. It also features a Solar power unit with a capacity of 350 KW, in line with TCP’s sustainability agenda.

The tea packaging plant will be operated by Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (APPL), an associate company of Tata Consumer Products. APPL currently operates three tea packing factories, with two in Assam and one in West Bengal. Gopalpur plant is the first TCP plant to pack both leaf and dust tea, providing higher flexibility to the operations network.

Shri Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State, Industry, Odisha, Shri V K Pandian, PS to Chief Minister and Secretary 5T, Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department of Odisha, Shri Vijay Amruta Kulange, Collector and District Magistrate, Ganjam, Shri T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, Shri Chanakya Chaudhary, Chairman, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone, Shri Sunil D’Souza, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Consumer Products, Shri Prasant Mallick, Managing Director, TSSEZ, Shri Sukhjeet Singh Malhotra, Senior Vice President, TCP, Shri Debasis Jena, Chief Resident Executive, Tata Steel and other dignitaries had joined for the inauguration function.

Inaugurating the plant through virtual mode, the Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik appreciated the role of Tata group in Odisha, and said that it has been playing a vital role in the industrial development of Odisha. They have also come forward in catalyzing social development through partnering with the Government of Odisha in education, health and skill development initiatives. He thanked the Tata group for assisting the State Government in mobilizing medical oxygen, PSA, Plants and critical accessories during Covid pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: “It is a moment of great pride for us as another member of the Tata Group, TCP is starting its maiden manufacturing operations in Odisha. As the anchor investors, Tata Steel had earlier set up the 55,000 TPA Ferro Chrome plant within the Gopalpur Industrial Park. Our investments across multiple locations in Odisha is a demonstration of our commitment to the development of the state and our firm belief in its growth story.

Shri Sunil D’Souza, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Consumer Products speaking on the inauguration said: “The plant is an integral part of Tata Consumer Products’ plans to scale supply chain capabilities to meet growing consumer demand. It is a state-of-the-art unit, the largest tea packing plant for Tata Consumer and will be a key hub in our supply chain network. It has also been built with a focus on green manufacturing, in line with our sustainability agenda.”

On the occasion, Shri Chanakya Chaudhary, Chairman, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone, said: “We are glad that with plug and play infrastructure, multi-modal logistics connectivity, ready environmental clearance and clear land title, Gopalpur Industrial park, in a very short span since its inception, is fast emerging as the preferred investment destination of India. We already have some valued clients operational in the industrial park and are eagerly looking forward to lot more investors coming forward, adding to the industrial progress of the region.”

The team was able to complete the project and commence operation within the planned timelines despite the disruptions due to the pandemic. Several departments and agencies were instrumental in making the project happen amidst the challenging situation, including, the Department of Industries, Government of Odisha; Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO); IPICOL, especially its facilitation for efficient single window clearances; the District Administration of Ganjam; Department of Factories & Boilers, Odisha State Electricity Board, Fire & Rescue, FSSAI, etc.

Related