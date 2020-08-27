Odisha Chief Secretary reviewed possible flood situation due to incessant rain

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today through a video conference, reviewed possible flood situation due to incessant rain in many districts of the State. Districts namely Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Boudh, Kendrapara and Sonepur have received maximum rain and water level in the rivers in these districts are below danger level. Chief Secretary directed the concerned Collectors and related departments to keep vigil on the situation and to take measures in war footing manner.

He also directed to keep watch on embankments through patrolling and to keep ready essential commodities along with medicines. RDCs, Collectors and Senior Officers of different departments participated in the meeting.

Minister, Water Resources, Information & Public Relations took stock of the possible flood situation today in a high level meeting and directed the engineers and officers of Water Resource Department to take necessary action against any unwarranted situation.

