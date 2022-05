Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the ‘Multilevel Car Parking’ for Nandankanan Zoological Park here today evening.

The multilevel car parking will provide safe parking to vehicles of visitors and reduce the traffic problems as well. Built at a cost of Rs 35 crore, the building has a capacity to park 583 cars and more than 2,000 two-wheelers.