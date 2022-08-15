OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to hoist the national flag and pay homage at the statue of Bijubabu at 9 : 25 am at the Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking , Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will  be hoisting the national flag and pay homage at the statue of Bijubabu at 9 : 25 am at the Bhubaneswar airport , here today.

