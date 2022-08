Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be attending the 76th State Level Independence Day ceremony at 9 am as the chief guest and will hoist the national flag and take the salute at the exhibition ground in Bhubaneswar.

Besides, On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, a special photo exhibition and a statewide tour of the “Non-Violence Chariot” will be launched.