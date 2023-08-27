Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to flag off the first flight from the Utkela Airport in Kalahandi district on the 31st of August

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will flag off the first flight from the Utkela Airport in Kalahandi district on the 31st of August.

According to reports, the inaugural flight from Utkela will fly at 10:30 a.m. next Thursday.

On August 7, Utkela Airport in Kalahandi district received a license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to start commercial flight operations.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gladly shared that Utkela Airport in Kalahandi district has received DGCA license to start flight operations.

The Odisha CM said that soon flight operations will commence to Bhubaneswar which will boost connectivity, commerce & tourism, fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the region