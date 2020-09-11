Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 413 fresh COVID-19 cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 413 fresh COVID-19 cases. While 112 persons from quarantine have been tested positive for the deadly virus, 301 locals contact cases have also been reported in last 24 hours.

As many as 15365 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported so far from the state capital. While 58 persons in Bhubaneswar have died of Covid-19, the number of active cases stands at 5110.

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 11th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/Tk4I9GsaJb — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 11, 2020

