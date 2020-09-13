Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 395 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhhubaneswar: 395 new COVID19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar city. Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance said BMC.
Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 13th Sep 2020(till 9am).
Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/hJlsrzOnfq
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 13, 2020