Another 3,363 COVID19 patients recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,363 COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha . The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 1,18,642.

806 from Khordha

348 from Cuttack

280 from Puri

206 from Mayurbhanj

173 from Rayagada

144 from Bhadrak

120 from Sundargarh

119 from Jharsuguda

116 from Bargarh

110 from Ganjam

89 from Kalahandi

87 from Sonepur

85 from Kandhamal

71 from Koraput

66 from Baleswar

66 from Sambalpur

65 from Boudh

58 from Nayagarh

51 from Keonjhar

44 from Kendrapara

40 from Jajapur

39 from Bolangir

31 from Jagatsinghpur

29 from Gajapati

28 from Anugul

25 from Dhenkanal

24 from Nabarangpur

22 from Malkangiri

17 from Nuapada

4 from Deogarh

Related

comments