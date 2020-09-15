Bhubanneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 342 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours.

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 15th Sep 2020(till 9am).

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 15, 2020