Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 342 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubanneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 342 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours.

Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

