MP Sasmit Patra reiterated Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s demand for allotment of land in Delhi for setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library 

New Delhi: BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra Today raised issue of allotment of land in Delhi for the purposes of establishment of “Odisha Cultural Centre & Library” in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha today through a Special Mention raised the issue of allotment of land in Delhi for the establishment of “Odisha Cultural Centre and Library.” On 7th December, 2019 Hon’ble CM of Odisha, Shri. Naveen Patnaik had written a letter to Hon’ble Union Minister, Housing and Urban Development for allotment of suitable land in Delhi for the purposes of establishment of “Odisha Cultural Centre and Library”. I reiterated the demand placed by Hon’ble CM Shri. Naveen Patnaik and requested that since nine months have passed since writing of the letter by Hon’ble CM to the Union Government, the Centre would expedite the process of land allotment in this regard.

