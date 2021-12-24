Odisha cabinet approves 13 proposals today

Bhubaneswar : As many as 13 key proposals including Rs 260 crore transmission project for low-voltage areas and restructuring of Odisha Electrical Engineering Service cadre has been approved in Odisha cabinet , chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik , here on Friday.

cabinet also approved a proposal for construction of Sandul barrage project in Kalahandi district and construction of under ground pipeline irrigation system from Rangali right irrigation system for irrigation in Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts and construction of under ground pipeline from Anandapur barrage for irrigation of around 9800 Hectors in Balasore district.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that major decisions included approval of the projects for solving the low voltage problem in different areas of the state and career advancement policy for multilingual Sikshya Sahayaks.