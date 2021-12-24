Evonik India creates awareness amongst the aspiring youths in energy technology sector on India’s Compressed Biogas led energy “Aatmanirbharta”

Mumbai- India: Evonik India Pvt. Ltd, a part of Evonik, the creative industrial group from Germany and one of the world’s leading specialty chemicals companies addressed the students of the Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), India’s premier institute for Energy technology and management. Evonik India’s High-Performance Polymer (HPP) business line team facilitated the session to create technology awareness on the HPP’s product – SEPURAN® Green. Aashish Maheshwari, Associate Business Director, High Performance Polymers, Evonik India, delivered a guest lecture for the technology students on the topic – Private Innovation key for India’s Compressed Biogas led energy Aatmanirbharta.

Mr. Maheshwari detailed the relevance of emerging advanced technologies such as SEPURAN® Green for creating a sustainable and profitable business not only for investors looking to set up CBG plants under the Government of India’s initiative – SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation), but at the same time also rendering the production of CBG environment friendly and truly green, owing to its advantage of creating no waste effluent.

The students at the PDEU university attended the session in full strength, and exhibited keen interest as well as appetite for the topic as well as the technology evident from the sheer number of queries shared during the Q&A round.

Commenting on the session, Mr. Aashish Maheshwari said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be able to interact with students who are going to work towards building the future of energy portfolio in India, and a delight to witness the interesting queries on the upcoming technologies in Renewable Energy space. Energy and waste are two of India’s biggest challenges and Compressed Biogas is a relevant solution. Adequate central support in terms of regulation and subsidies, coupled with advanced and innovative technologies such as SEPURAN® Green can help the CBG ecosystem to make strides in India’s Renewable Energy portfolio.”

“With its advanced membrane technology requiring no chemical and waste water, Evonik’s SEPURAN® Green will progress the vision towards clean, green and healthy world for us and our future generations,” he added.

SEPURAN® Green is the product in the SEPURAN® product family by Evonik, used for Biogas purification applications. With more than 700 references worldwide, SEPURAN® Green has the highest CO2/CH4 selectivity and is, therefore, a superior technology for upgrading biogas, compared to traditional methods of biogas separation and purification. With SEPURAN® Green, Evonik India aims to support turning organic waste into green energy sources like biofuel, simply and sustainably.

In September 2018, Government of India (GoI) announced the policy on Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT), which proposes to set up 5,000 new Bio-CNG units across the country by 2023-2024 and generate 15 million tonnes of Bio-CNG. The SATAT Initiative is geared towards reducing India’s dependence on oil and gas imports by producing biomethane using agricultural residues, cattle dung, sugarcane press mud, municipal solid waste, and sewage treatment plant waste.