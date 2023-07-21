Odisha Cabinet approved Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet led by CM Naveen Patnaik approved Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy. It will develop end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem, transform Odisha into a leading centre of semiconductor manufacturing & create a repository of semiconductor design talent.

The policy is expected to attract semiconductor value chain investments in the state. This document is a result of the guidance & vision of CM to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem. Around 5,000 direct & 20,000 indirect employment opportunities will be generated in 7 years.