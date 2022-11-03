Odisha : BSNL Observes Vigilance Awareness Week

New Delhi : BSNL, Odisha circle observes vigilance awareness week. A walkathon was organised on 3.11.2022 at 11.00 Hrs to commemorate the occasion. Sri Rudra Narayan Palai, CGMT, BSNL, Odisha, Sri Kartik Charan Pati ,DGM (Vigilance),GMs and all other staffs of office of CGMT,BSNL were present during the event. The banner of vigilance awareness week 2022 with the theme “Corruption free India for a developed nation” भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त भारत- विकसित भारत” and the placards of anticorruption slogan were displayed during the event.