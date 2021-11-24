Odisha BJP State executive meet today

Bhubaneswar: A BJP State office-bearers’ meeting on Tuesday took stock of the current political and social issues and set agenda for a State executive committee meeting to be held on Wednesday.

The Tuesday’s meeting chaired by State president Samir Mohanty discussed the State’s deteriorating law and order situation, soaring crimes against women and children, border dispute, unemployment situation, exploitation of farmers in paddy purchase, obstacles in panchayats’ development, chit fund issue, DMF and lack of health facilities, etc.

State general secretary Lekhashri Samantsinghar told reporters that the office-bearers discussed strategies on the forthcoming panchayat, municipal and cooperative bodies’ elections.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bishweswar Tudu besides State in-charge D Purandeswari and joint observer Bijoy Pal Singh would attend the executive meeting.