New Delhi: Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi and many Odisha BJP MPs ask culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel to put draft heritage bylaws for Odisha temples on hold.

A delegation of BJD MPs meet Union Minister for Culture Prahlad Singh Patel demanding withdrawal of the NMA draft for Srimandir, Puri. The Minister reportedly assured BJD delegation that it will withdrawn .