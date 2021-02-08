Two medals for Odisha on the first day of Junior Athletics Championships

Bhubaneswar: Odisha girls, track and field athletes Sabita Toppo and Manisha Merel brought laurels for the State on at the 36th Junior National Junior Athletics Championships, 2021, Guwahti. While Sabita Toppo, clinched gold in the U-16 long jump (5.59m), Manisha Merel bagged silver in U-20 long jump (5.63m). The Championships for under 14, 16, 18 and under-20 boys and girls that commenced on 6th February will conclude on 10th February.

Earlier in January, the Sports and Youth Services Department and Odisha Athletics Association had jointly conducted selection trials of athletes for Odisha contingent to participate in the National Junior Athletics Championship. A total of 12 athletes were selected.