Odisha: BJD, BJP and Congress hit streets on Tirtol by election campaigning

Report by Kanhu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The poll contesting parties as BJP, BJD and Congress hit streets presenting road shows and public meetings on Friday in different locations in poll bound Tirtol assembly constituency, in Jagatsinghpur district, party’s star campaigners asked people to cast vote in fabour of their supported parties.

Meanwhile state Director General Police Abhya , ADG Ysavant Jethwa accompanying senior cops DIG Ashis Singh, R K Sharma visited Tirtol areas and held meeting with district police administration, reviewed poll arrangements with regards to maintaining law and order situation during election and DGP underlined obeying Covid 19 guidelines during poll.

BJD arranged a road shows and street meetings in Tirtol block accompanying party’s MP Dr Rajashree Mallick and MLA Prasanta Muduli and candidate Bijaya Shankar Das, while speaking party sympathizers BJD leaders accused BJP led union government neglecting Odisha repeatedly, appealed voters to cast vote BJD in this by poll.

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan too attended an election campaigning in Sankheswar under Tirtol block then started roadshows to Raghunathpur and the rally concluded at Baisimouza under Biridi block. He lambasted Naveen a dependent of non Odia officers those are controlling state government since two decades Pradhan appealed voters to cast vote in favour of BJP candidate Rajkishor Behera in Tirtol by poll.

Meanwhile Congress star campaigners MLA Sura Routray, Ex MLA Chiranjib Biswal party spokesperson Satya Nayak visited Tirtol on Friday held two road shows accompanying party candidate Himansu Mallick , Speaking to road site meetings party leaders castigated both BJD and BJP leaderships pushing back Tirtol development last one decade.

