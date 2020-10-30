‘50% Residents In Odisha Capital Have Developed COVID Antibodies’

Bhubaneswar: Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of Govt. of Odisha for COVID-19 and Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Director, Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar today gave detail information on Sero Survey undertaken in Bhubaneswar. Keeping in view the ensuing winter people are advised to wear mask, frequently wash their hands and to maintain social distance. In case of any symptom, people are advised to go for testing with consultation of the Doctor.

Bagchi said that our fight against Covid is continued from the last March. Odisha’s fight against the pandemic has become a model for the world. Khurdha district has the highest spike of Covid in the State. A total number of 3.5 Lakh Covid test have been undertaken in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Area. 3 Covid Care Centres and 7 dedicated Covid Hospitals are functioning with 509 ICU beds in addition to 216 Ventilators at Bhubaneswar.

Dr. Pati said that 3rd phase Sero Survey was undertaken from 16th to 18th October in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Area. Total 1403 samples were randomly collected from 25 Wards and it has been observed that around 50% people of Bhubaneswar have developed antibody against COVID-19. 30% of people surveyed have gone through RT-PCR and AntiGEN test. Saying that Odisha is one of the States in the country to undertake State’s specific Sero Survey jointly by RMRC, BMC and H&FW Department, Government of Odisha and the result of the Sero Survey has given a ray of hope for the future.

Sero Survey in Bhubaneswar was conducted on 11th July in first phase and on 28th August in 2nd phase.

