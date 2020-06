Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday said that 9 more people have tested positive for COVID19 in the city in past 24 hours. Out of 19 new COVID19 cases reported from Khurda district in the last 24 hours, 9 cases are from Bhubaneswar. Total cases under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area 283. Total Active cases 131. Total ecovered 148. Total Deaths 3.

