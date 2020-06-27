Odisha: Jagatsinghpur collector asks bankers to finance migrants seeking employment

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The District Consultative committee [DCC] and review meeting of bankers in Jagatsinghpur district was held in collector office here on Friday, chairing the meeting district collector S K Mohapatra asked attending bankers, financial institution representatives to provide financial assistance to migrants those have returned to villages due to Covid 19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion collector informed that as on end of June as many as 8 thousands migrants have returned district from different states, due to ongoing Covid 19 crisis many of them have not inclined to return back their parental work places locate in several states. Most of them are skilled and having work experiences in different sectors, if they want to start own venture seeking employment, bankers should consider their desire considerable and take step for giving finance for the project, collector said.

Moreover collector requested banks that farmers, youths, entrepreneurs, SHGs desiring loans for beginning projects on agriculture, horticulture, poultry and dairy farm should consider providing finance accordingly with government guidelines, collector drew attention of bankers .

The meeting was discussed MsME schemes, Kissan Credit card, PMMY, livelihood mission, crop insurance and recovery of bank loans from borrowers. Among others project director DRDA, NABARD general manager B B Mohanty, lead bank manager Satish Kumar Mohapatra, Odisha Gramya Bank regional manager, branch managers from commercial and private banks, general manager DIC, officers from agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry departments were attended the meeting.

