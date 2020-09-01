Odisha: Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout, Bari MLA Sunanda Das test positive for #COVID19

Bhubaneswar: Two more MLAs of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) including one from Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The legislators informed this through social media.

As per reports, Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susant Kumar Rout and Bari MLA Sunanda Das have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus infection.

Today I have tested Covid-19 positive and in home isolation. Now I am stable. All those have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested, if necessary. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @bjd_odisha — Susant Rout (@mlabbsrnorth) September 1, 2020

The Legislators have informed that they are now in home isolation and further urged those who have come in contact with them in the last few days to get themselves tested, if required.

On Monday, two BJD leaders Arun Kumar Sahoo and Chandabali MLA Byomkesh Ray had tested positive for COVID-19.

Other legislators who tested positive for coronavirus were Baramba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Khandapada MLA and Editor of ‘Sambad’ Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera.

