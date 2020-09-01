198 new COVID-19 positive cases detected, 318 cured in Cuttack city Today

Cuttack: Cuttack: Out of the 312 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in the district, 198 positive cases belong to Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 198 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 67 cases are from Institutional Quarantine among which 16 are COVID Warriors. Besides, 57 cases are from Home Quarantine and 74 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 318 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 5122 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 1863 are active cases while 3232 persons have recovered and 27 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

