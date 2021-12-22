Odisha: Betel vines clearing begin at the JSW project site, 11 growers sacrificed veins in Govindapur village

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Govindapur: Amidst protests by anti-JSW residents in Dhinkia village, 11 betel vines were dismantled and trees felled in the proposed JSW steel project site Govindapur village under Erasama block Wednesday.

The betel growers sacrificed the land for the JSW project voluntarily, the administration will pay compensation to the land givers as per new compensation packages, informed Erasama Tahasildar Choudhury Pragyannanda Das.

According to the Tahasildar Das informed that as many as 15 residents from Patana village opted to give their betel vines for the JSW project, acting on the event revenue department conducted a field survey on Wednesday, measured the lands in presence of land givers, from them 11 betel vines owners agreed with the administration packages later dismantled their vines and trees at the site, Tahasildar said.

One Ranjan Behera from Govindapur village who demolished his betel vine informed that being impressed with JSW and administration compensation packages, I sacrificed my land to JSW project, currently, betel growing no more profitable since two years amidst Covid 19 Pandemic, we support JSW project in our area, it will generate employment for our youths, Behera Maintained.

Meanwhile, a 72 members committee in Govindapur village held a meeting in the village about a few km from the betel vines demolition place, and described betel vines demolition on Wednesday has taken place hastily, as per tripartite meetings JSW company offered its rehabilitation packages, without taking our views the land acquisition bid began, we will not digest the act, to approach administration in coming days, the committee viewed.

However, the Nuagaon villagers have opposed massive gathering of the police force in village outskirts, as many as 200 youths under the leadership of Smruti Mantri held a demonstration at the village and demanded immediate withdrawal of the police force from our region.

On the other hand, the JSW opponents in Dhinkia village have continued their stir blocking the village’s entry points hundreds of villagers including women and children are guarding the gates prohibiting entry of police, officials, and JSW people in their locality. [Ends]

.

Related