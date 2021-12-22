IFFCO Paradeep Unit bagged prestigious Kalinga Safety Excellence Award (Gold)-2020 & Unit Head Shri K.J.Patel honoured with prestigious Kalinga Business Excellence Award – 2021

Paradeep: Unit Head of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, Paradeep, World’s largest phosphetic fertlisers plant, Sh K.J.Patel, has honoured with prestigious “Kalinga Business Excellence Award – 2021” for the outstanding performance during Year -2021.The award has been presented in recognition of his sincere dedication to the farmers of our nation during the critical pandemic by operating the fertilizer plant under strict Covid guidelines and also extending humanitarian support to the needy people in and around the plant areas .

The award was received from Dr. Surya Narayan Patro, Hon’ble Speaker, Odisha Legislative Assembly and Mr. Toufique Hasan, Hon’ble Dy. High Commission of Bangaladesh at a glittering ceremony in Bhubaneswar on 22nd December 2021, organized by Institute of Quality & Environment Management Services in collaboration with institute of Public Enterprises, Hydrabad and Odisha Sate Productivity Council, Bhubaneswar . Another award “ Kalinga Safety Excellence Award (Gold)” for the year 2020 has been conferred on IFFCO as a recognition of its adherence to best Safety & environmental practices in Plant operation.