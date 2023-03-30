Odisha benefiting from continuous hike in budgetary allocation for development of railways under leadership of PM Modi, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that Odisha has been benefiting from a continuous hike in budgetary allocation for the development of railways under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. While flagging off the Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU train along with the Union Rail Minister Aswini Vaishnaw at the historic city of Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday, the Minister said that this year the state has been allocated a whopping ten thousand crore rupees for the development of railways.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Rail Minister Mr. Vaishnaw said that rail infrastructure in Odisha has seen remarkable growth since 2014. He said that while an average of only about 50 kms new rail track per year were being laid between 2009 to 2014, it has increased to an incredible 450 kms in 2022-2023.

The minister revealed that as many as 57 rail stations in the state have been identified to be modernized while the Cuttack Rail Station will be upgraded into a world class station with an allocation of 303 crore rupees. Mr. Vaishnaw, who is also the Minister of Telecommunication said that 5G telecom service has already been extended to 12 districts of the state in the very first phase of the 5G roll out. He said that these are proof enough of the Prime Minister’s immense goodwill and commitment for Odisha.

Later at the Revenshaw University in Cuttack, the Minsters Mr. Pradhan and Mr. Vaishnaw released Commemorative postage stamps on the Legends of Odisha who include renowned Odishi dance legend Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra, iconic cine personality of yesteryears Parvati Ghosh, noted singer Akshya Kumar Mohanty and Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra – the renowned patriot-poet who has authored the poem Vande Utkala Janani, adopted as the state anthem of Odisha