Odisha : AIIMS Bhubaneswar organises walkathon for diabetes awareness

Bhubaneswar : Appropriate treatment, nutrition, regular exercise, correct administration of insulin and use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) are the main means of controlling diabetes and preventing diabetes-related complications. Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Viswan expressed this opinion on the occasion of a walkathon organized by AIIMS Bhubaneswar on the topic “Education for the Protection of Tomorrow”. The march was well attended by doctors, medical and nursing students and NSS volunteers of the institute.

AIIMS has a dedicated endocrinology unit and other facilities available for diabetes. If anyone suspects that they have diabetes, they can get themselves checked at the NCD clinic at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, informed Executive Director Dr. Vivas.

It started near the Biju Patnaik Police Training Academy and ended at the AIIMS campus. Encouraging all the participants, Dr. Faith also participated in the walkathon. On this occasion, the head of Endocrinology Department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Kishore Kumar Behera informed people about diabetes treatment facilities. Dr. Behera informed that the department is engaged in providing services to around 200-250 diabetic patients every week.

Medical Superintendent Dr. S. N. Mohanty, Dr. Manoj Mohanty, Dr. Vinod Pot, Dr. Dekshisha Hota, Dr. MC Sahu, Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathi and other faculty, staff and student volunteers participated. It is worth mentioning that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been organizing many programs to celebrate World Diabetes Day since last year. This year, it took up programs like free blood sugar check-ups and public awareness lectures for diabetes management and prevention.