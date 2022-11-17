“Pilanka Akshya” – A Tribute to Legendary Odia Singers

Bhubaneswar : On 17th November a special musical night “Pilanka Akhaya” was organized as a tribute to the Legendary Singer, Lyricist & Music Director Late Akshaya Mohanty and other eminent odia singers at Ekamrahaat Amphitheatre. In a unique way children paid homage to the Icons of Odia Music.

Eminent Singer and Former Director of All India Radio Dr. Sudha Mishra, Eminent singer, Ms. Bandita Das were the guest of the evening. They threw lights on the different aspects of the life of the legendary Singer. Among other Mrs. Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director, PECUC also spoke and paid her homage to the Legendary Singer. Ms. Minakshi Panda, Chairman, PECUC presided over the ceremony. Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC announced the name of the winner of the Pilanka Akshaya Samman Award 2022. People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC) is giving this award to a singer below 18 years of age since year 2003 was said by Mr. Mohanty.

Singer of the young generation Tanushree Jena honoured with prestigious ‘Pilanka Akshaya Samman 2022’.

Children sang everlasting songs of legendary odia singers like “To chaka dola ku”, “Smruti tume”, “Chandramalli Hase”, “Naja Radhika”, “Mu Rikshawabala”, “Bhasa Megha mujhe bhasi jae dure”, “Adina malli mahak”, “Ei jhuma jhuma golapi belare”, “Se ta bhakata bhabare bandhare”, “Ei je banalata pahada”, “Aahe nila shaila”, “Jiban patro mo”, “Sagare Adhira Nilataranga” etc. The singers were Akankshya Sahoo, Tanushree Jena, Snehasis Das, Sidisna Bindhani, Manaswi Mishra, Saikrishna Mohanty, Adysha Singh Samanta, Ahana Swain, Sivanshu Mohapatra, Indira Priyadarshini, Dishna Dibyansi Sahu. They were assisted in musical instrument by Sarat Pani, Alok, Bablu & Kishore. The prizes were given to the winners of song competition. Mrs. Ratna Dash, Mr. Jyoti Shankar Mohanty, Alpana Das, Harihar Balabantaray, Satyashiv Rath etc. of PECUC conducted the programme.