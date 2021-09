Bhubaneswar : After a long wait of four month due to the unprecedented pandemic, Mahaprasad services resume back in Srimandir today for devotees.

As per reports, thousands of devotees gathered at the Ananda Bazar in the afternoon to have Mahaprashad .

While, the Mahaprasad will not be available for devotees on special ritual days as the temple will remain shut for devotees during those days.