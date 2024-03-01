Odisha Achieves Record Gross GST Collection of Rs. 5135.81 Cr in February 2024, Marks Growth Rate of 13.64% Compared to Previous Year

Odisha has recorded the highest ever collection of Gross GST (CGST+ IGST+ OGST + Cess) with a collection of Rs. 5135.81 Cr during February 2024 against corresponding collection of Rs. 4519.35 Cr with a growth rate of 13.64%.

The progressive Gross GST collection during FY 2023-24 (till February 24) is Rs. 49638.64 Cr with growth of 11.07% over corresponding period of FY 2022-23.

Odisha has also recorded the third highest ever collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) with a collection of Rs. 2295.41 Cr during February 2024 against corresponding collection of 1673.96 Cr recorded during February 2023 registering a phenomenal growth rate of 37.12%.

The progressive collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) up to the month of Feb 2024 is Rs. 21846.55 Cr against collection of Rs. 16710.34 Cr upto February 2023 registering a growth rate of 30.74%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including OGST/ IGST Settlement / VAT and Profession Tax during February 24 is Rs. 3470.75 Cr against collection of Rs. 2765.44 Cr during Feb-23 with a growth rate of 25.50%.

The progressive collection under all Acts up to February 24 is Rs. 32807.67 Cr with a growth rate of 20.84% over corresponding collection up to February 23.

